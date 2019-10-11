Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Purchases 7,764 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 1.7% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ecolab by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,808 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 60,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 94,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 255,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,434.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,511,385.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,973.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura raised their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

NYSE ECL traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $193.14. The stock had a trading volume of 57,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,909. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.77 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

