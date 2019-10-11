Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 7,955 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 695,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,416 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 85,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 59,346 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 144,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,669,560. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $42.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.00.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

