Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTF remained flat at $$14.52 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bancorp 34 has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32.

Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bancorp 34 stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.32% of Bancorp 34 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

