Bank of America Cuts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $167.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $179.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.15.

NYSE:UNP opened at $155.77 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.54. The company has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 13.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 164.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Union Pacific by 51.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 666.8% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 88,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 77,113 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

