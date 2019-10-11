Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 8,500 ($111.07) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,550 ($85.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($104.53) to GBX 8,200 ($107.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,062.50 ($92.28).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,052 ($92.15) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48. The company has a market capitalization of $92.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.19. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($107.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,175.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,504.73.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.