Barclays Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €17.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.73 ($20.62).

CA opened at €15.06 ($17.51) on Monday. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a fifty-two week high of €23.68 ($27.53). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.86.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

