Barclays Reiterates “$260.00” Price Target for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Barclays set a $260.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.22.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,425,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,884. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $208.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,120 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

