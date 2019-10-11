BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at GBX 38.40 ($0.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 33.60 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.07 million and a PE ratio of 64.00.

In other BATM Advanced Communications news, insider Moti Nagar sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61), for a total value of £1,410,000 ($1,842,414.74). Also, insider Zvi Marom acquired 100,000 shares of BATM Advanced Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($49,653.73).

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of metropolitan area networks; and bio-medical products. The company's Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems worldwide.

