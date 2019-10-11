Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Set at $94.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) received a $94.00 target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Baxter International stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $89.93.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $522,904.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $1,235,359. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

