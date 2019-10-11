Beam Market Cap Reaches $31.01 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00009257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a market capitalization of $31.01 million and approximately $46.92 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00202451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.62 or 0.01014045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00033129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00040377 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003272 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 40,141,840 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

