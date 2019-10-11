Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €122.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BEI. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.64 ($117.03).

Shares of ETR:BEI traded down €1.35 ($1.57) during trading on Thursday, reaching €103.35 ($120.17). 557,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 12-month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €109.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €103.30.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

