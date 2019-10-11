Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Equities researchers at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FWONA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, FBN Securities lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of FWONA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.09. 357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $559,084.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,859.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $95,891.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 562.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

