Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.11

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and traded as high as $11.34. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 1,183,041 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$10.83.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.23%. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.43%.

In other news, insider Marnie Baker 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. Also, insider Vicki Carter bought 4,473 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.74 ($7.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,040.02 ($34,070.94).

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

