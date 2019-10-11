Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 221,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,418. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 153.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth about $220,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

