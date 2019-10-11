BidaskClub Downgrades Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

NASDAQ VRTS traded up $3.65 on Thursday, reaching $91.96. 3,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,109. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $126.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.56. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.22. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 327.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at $260,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.