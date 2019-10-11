BidaskClub Lowers Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.80.

ATSG stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $19.64. 229,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,472. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $54,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Coretz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $269,516 and have sold 9,750 shares valued at $227,234. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 75.2% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 321,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 137,802 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 64,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,860,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,398,000 after acquiring an additional 148,852 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,340,000 after acquiring an additional 42,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

