BidaskClub Lowers Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Green Brick Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of GRBK stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. 2,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,062. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $517.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.29. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 7.66%. Analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Summer Loveland sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $56,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,371.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 529.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

