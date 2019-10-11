BidaskClub Upgrades Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GLAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Capital from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Gladstone Capital stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 2,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,473. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $282.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 74,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth $556,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

