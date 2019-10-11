Binance USD Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00012075 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a market cap of $10.09 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00040428 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.98 or 0.06355632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000229 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016977 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 20,961,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,021,256 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

