Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Given a $67.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) has been assigned a $67.00 price target by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BHVN. ValuEngine lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $87.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE BHVN traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.01. 610,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,848. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.65 per share, with a total value of $188,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,587,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,423,177.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.