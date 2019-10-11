Bitblocks Achieves Market Capitalization of $64,952.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $64,952.00 and $271.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034228 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00093425 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001324 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00120134 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,404.49 or 1.01047104 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003346 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 162,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 117,736,710 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

