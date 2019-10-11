Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001428 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, TradeOgre and TOPBTC. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $565,255.00 and $295.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00440722 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00088517 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00040501 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002406 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001110 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,783,187 coins and its circulating supply is 4,753,641 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, Nanex, TradeOgre, TOPBTC, Exrates and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

