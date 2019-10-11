BitcoiNote Market Cap Reaches $72,164.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $72,164.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 10,814,018 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

