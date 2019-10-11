BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Shares Up 4.9%

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC)’s share price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,440 ($18.82) and last traded at GBX 1,420 ($18.55), 94,350 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 52,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,354 ($17.69).

The company has a market capitalization of $679.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,384.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,278.49.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.