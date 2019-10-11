Block-Logic Reaches Market Cap of $52,182.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $52,182.00 and $22.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000071 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

