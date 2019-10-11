Blocktix (TIX) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. Blocktix has a total market cap of $122,228.00 and $1,156.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocktix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. During the last week, Blocktix has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00201271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.01021491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00033404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00088102 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix launched on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

