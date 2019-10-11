Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Tops $0.0270

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $233,981.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $7.50, $13.77 and $51.55.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00040546 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.13 or 0.06483505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000421 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000224 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016279 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

BLZ is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 210,333,654 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

Bluzelle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $10.39, $33.94, $32.15, $24.43, $20.33, $18.94, $13.77, $5.60, $7.50, $24.68 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

