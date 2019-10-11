BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) a $108.00 Price Target

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) has been given a $108.00 target price by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WING. BidaskClub raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Wingstop from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

WING stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.65. The company had a trading volume of 429,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,592. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.90. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

