Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Position Increased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 118,431 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,843 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after buying an additional 38,279 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded down $3.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $371.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,137. The company has a market capitalization of $211.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

