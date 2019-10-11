Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH makes up about 1.4% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,699,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,969,454,000 after buying an additional 388,759 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,304,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,977,000 after buying an additional 313,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,123,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,672,000 after buying an additional 122,913 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,328,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,052,000 after buying an additional 57,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,303,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,086,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DLR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,911. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $131.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.06 and its 200 day moving average is $120.79.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Argus began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.93.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

