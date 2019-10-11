Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 324 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,639,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $129.50. 2,072,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a market cap of $351.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

