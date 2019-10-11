Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given a $85.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $85.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 641,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,936. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $782,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $2,131,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,615 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $94,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

