Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Deutsche Bank

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.88.

Shares of BXP traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.55. 8,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $107.84 and a 12-month high of $140.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.86.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $733.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.14 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 5,758.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,485,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,151,683,000 after purchasing an additional 237,363,784 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 203.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,648,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,616,000 after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,954,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,801,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,357,000 after purchasing an additional 372,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

