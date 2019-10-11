BOX (NYSE:BOX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOX. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BOX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BOX from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.29.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $16.76. 415,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,740. BOX has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 491.54%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 34.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,028,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,091,000 after acquiring an additional 156,340 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 39.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 350,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 99,915 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 35.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 538,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 140,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $20,206,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.