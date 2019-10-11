BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,026 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BP during the third quarter worth about $293,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in BP by 23.4% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 25,422 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BP by 75.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in BP by 1.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 43,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BP by 57.8% during the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.72.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,927. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP plc has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.