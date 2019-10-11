Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.9% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $891,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 283.6% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 550,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,108,806. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,563,950.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

