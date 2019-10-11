Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,374,000 after buying an additional 4,146,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,519,000 after buying an additional 2,213,085 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 120.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,863,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,952,000 after buying an additional 2,108,589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 169.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after buying an additional 571,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,463,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after buying an additional 559,370 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $96.99 and a 12-month high of $143.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

In other news, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at $166,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

