Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,092.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after buying an additional 4,139,332 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,758,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,956,000 after buying an additional 1,730,580 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,477,000 after buying an additional 1,496,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,814,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,633,000 after buying an additional 995,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,167,000 after buying an additional 735,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.37.

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.69. 356,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

