Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,138 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,537,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 169.4% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 248,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 155,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 3,720.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.37. 258,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,887. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.25%.

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

