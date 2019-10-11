Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 480 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.1% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.31. 191,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,215. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.44. The company has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.46.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

