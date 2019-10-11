Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 495 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,455,000 after purchasing an additional 82,467 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,649,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,529,000 after purchasing an additional 72,650 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AptarGroup by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,322,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,733,000 after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 953,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.23. 5,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.00. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $742.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.11 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $682,118.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,288.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

