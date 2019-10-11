Brio Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,836,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,668,000 after purchasing an additional 162,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,336 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,465,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,947,000 after acquiring an additional 89,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,513,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,389,000 after acquiring an additional 368,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.48. 142,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $83.37.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.