Brio Consultants LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,824,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,311,000 after buying an additional 512,964 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,601,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,806,000 after buying an additional 203,809 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,054,000 after buying an additional 165,117 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,700,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,163,000 after buying an additional 90,855 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,351,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $55.93.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.4855 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

