Brio Consultants LLC Sells 25,547 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,547 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.4% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,146,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,619,000 after acquiring an additional 36,755 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,615,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,577,000 after acquiring an additional 330,577 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 46,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 854,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 28,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $341,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,467. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03.

