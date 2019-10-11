Brokerages Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Brokerages expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to post sales of $2.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $8.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,988. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $74.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75.

In related news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $157,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

