Brokerages Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.03. Koppers posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.43 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 77.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOP. ValuEngine raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. 1,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Koppers has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67.

In related news, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $79,857.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Michael Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $347,040.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 209,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,391.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Koppers in the second quarter worth $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the second quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Koppers by 106.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Koppers in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the second quarter worth $242,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

