Brokerages Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post $8.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.26 billion and the highest is $8.70 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $34.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.44 billion to $35.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.77 billion to $37.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,428. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

