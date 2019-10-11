Brokerages Expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.00. Oxford Immunotec Global reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 208.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen set a $20.00 target price on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Immunotec Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of OXFD stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.35. 6,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,432. The company has a market cap of $418.83 million, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 12.76.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $59,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,706.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $983,000 over the last ninety days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter worth $557,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

