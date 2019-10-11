Brokerages Set $14.00 Price Target for Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT)

Shares of Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pivotal Acquisition an industry rank of 213 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Pivotal Acquisition in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:PVT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. Pivotal Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Pivotal Acquisition will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pivotal Acquisition

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

