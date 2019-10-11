Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Price Target at €21.08

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.77 ($24.15).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

